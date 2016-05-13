Here, Living With Dead Bodies for Weeks Or Year Is Tradition

May 13, 2016 | By :


On the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, the Torajan people believe that a person is not truly dead until water buffalo have been sacrificed at their funeral, serving as the vehicle to the afterlife. Until that time, the bodies are may be kept at the family’s home for weeks, months or years and are fed and cared for as if they were alive. Some Torajans continue their relationship with the dead through a ma’nene’ ceremony, a type of “second funeral” in which families bring out their ancestors every few years and change their clothes and clean their bodies and crypts.

Tags:
Related News
Facebook to deliver ads on in-stream placements in videos on the social media
Videos of man singing at railway station gets the attention of social media
BBC ,London govt pulls their advertising from Google after they were found to run alongside ‘hate crime’ videos
Whatsapp adds new feature for iOS users to upload photos ,videos at WhatsApp Status , similar to Snapchat Stories
Indian celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani posts series of videos with A listers for his calender
UP prankster apologizes for playing prank of molesting women and posting their videos on YouTube
Top