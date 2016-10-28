Load24x7, India’s first mobile-driven freight aggregation platform to hire 100 employees for 100 new offices

New Delhi, October 28: With plans to tap the increasing demand for its services and expand its effective reach, Load24x7, India’s first mobile-driven freight aggregation platform is now on a recruitment spree.

The pioneer in its realm has announced plans to hire 100 new employees in 100 smart cities by next six to 12 months which will not only help to generate employment also to increase its product portfolio and effectively expand its network across India. Load24x7 will be hiring experienced employees across key divisions such as technology and management.

Incepted in July 2015, the online platform is now home to an enormous fleet of over 50,000 into transporters directory, more than 4,500 packers and movers, and has over 20,000 registered users on board. The freight aggregation platform offers expansive services to its customers through its all-capacity transportation vehicles including mini trucks, refrigerator vans, tankers and containers.

The ‘Packers and Movers’ option offers its customers the option to book complete relocation services through the platform. Moreover, with its ‘Sale and Purchase’ feature, that helps streamline user experience by connecting those in need of logistical support with transporters and if want to sale or purchase second-hand vehicle it is one of the easiest and handy application which will help you.

“Load24x7 was launched with the sole objective of providing evolved technology-backed services to consumers as well as transporters across the nation. Given the transparency and feasibility of the platform, we are at present catering to an exponential demand for our entire gamut of services throughout the nation. To match pace with consumer expectations, we are galvanizing our hiring process which will enable us to tap the ripe market for our services effectively and will add substantial thrust to the effective reach of the platform,” said Co-founder Load 24×7, Lokesh Gupta.

The platform has recently launched its mobile-based application which is widely being hailed by its consumer base and is actively being used to book logistic requests and discovering demand across the nation. The platform also offers 24×7 customer care service to its customers.