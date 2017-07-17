LoC cease-fire violations: Pakistan and India hold DGMO talks

New Delhi, July 17: Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan had an exchange over the hotline on Monday with regard to ceasefire violations allegedly being committed by troops of both countries on the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The request for the DGMO-level talks was made by Pakistan.

During the talks, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza reportedly raised the issue of Indian troops targeting their Pakistani counterparts, resulting in the death of four Pakistani soldiers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian Army’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhatt, reiterated that all cease-fire violations (CFVs) had been being initiated by Pakistan, and in that context, the Indian Army reserved the right to retaliate appropriately.

He also reiterated that the Indian Army is sincere about maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LoC.

The last DGMO-level talks took place on June 5, 2017, again at the request of the Pakistan side. The Pakistani side then lodged a protest over the alleged killing of some civilians on their side by Indian Army’s retaliatory firing to Pakistani ceasefire violations, which was strongly denied by the Indian side.

It was stated then that the Pakistan Army was needlessly escalating tensions along the border. Lt.Gen. A K Bhatt conveyed then that the Indian Army “is a professional army and will not harm civilians in any manner.”

The DGMO-level talks then were held at 10.30 a.m., Indian Army said in a statement.

Before this, the DGMOs held talks on May 2, a day after the beheading of two Indian soldiers by Pakistani side.

The Indian Army maintains that if the Pakistan Army continues to abet infiltrations and cause trans-LoC firings, the Indian Army will take appropriate retaliatory actions.

(ANI)