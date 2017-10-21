Local journalist and RSS worker Rajesh Mishra shot dead, brother Amitesh Mishra critical

Ghazipur/ Uttar Pradesh, October 21: RSS worker & local journalist Rajesh Mishra (35) was shot dead by some bike-borne gangsters on Saturday morning. Rajesh Mishra’s younger brother Amitesh Mishra (30)was also shot at and is critically injured.

The unknown assailants had attacked them when the brothers were at their shop in Ghazipur’s Karanda.

Rajesh died on the spot after the attack while his brother’s condition remains critical. He is undergoing treatment at the District Hospital.

Reportedly, soon after the incident, enraged people in the area have gathered and they are staging protests. People protesting in the streets are demanding the arrest of the culprit behind the incident. Considering the seriousness of the incident, the force has been deployed in the area for maintaining law and order.

According to police sources, “Rajesh was an active worker of RSS, and the case is under investigation. The reasons behind the incident could not be ascertained now and the family members are being questioned.”