Local politician’s brother in Delhi tortures minors for allegedly stealing phone by injecting petrol into their rectum

NewDelhi,Oct18:Two minors have suffered permanent damage to their rectum and have been admitted to a hospital in Delhi, after a local politician’s brother allegedly tortured them in his dairy at Garhi Sablu in Loni, suspecting them of stealing a mobile phone,

The boys, aged 16 and 17, and a 24-year-old man were picked up by Rizwan Qureshi, the younger brother of Haji Ehsan Qureshi, a former city president of the Samajwadi Party, and taken to his dairy by his accomplices on October 12.

After beating yielded no result, the men injected the boys and the 24-year-old man with petrol in their rectum with syringes used to inject cattle. The boys have denied stealing the phone.

The elder brother of the 16-year-old victim told HT that doctors have said he will need surgery if he does not respond to medicines.

Ehsan Qureshi has denied the allegations and called it a political conspiracy.