Locals block road in protest after ambulance driver refuses to carry baby’s body in Odisha

Brahmagiri, Oct 15:Tension gripped Chari Chaka in Krushnachandrapur block of Odisha’s Puri district today as locals staged a road blockade over the incident of an ambulance driver refusing to carry the body of a baby last night.

According to reports, Rudra Nayak (4) of Tubuka village under Krushnachandrapur block died last night while he was on the way to Chhatrapur hospital in an ambulance after his condition became critical.

The father of the deceased requested the ambulance driver to take the body back to the village in the vehicle but the latter refused to do so and left the spot leaving them midway, sources said.

The child’s father carried the body back to his house covering a distance of 20-25 km, sources added.

After the incident came to fore, irate villagers blocked road at Chari Chaka protesting the incident.

