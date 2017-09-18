LockReliance movement against Reliance: People fed up with fuel price hike declare war on Ambani on social media.

New Delhi, September 18: To face the price hike of fuel as well as commodities, a movement has been triggered in the social media against the Reliance Group. Certain messages had gone viral in the social media against the Central Government which after accepting money from Reliance. The message is being spread in the Facebook and WhatsApp receiving huge responses.

The campaign is aimed at capitulating the Reliance group before November.

The complete translated version of the viral Facebook post.

This is a declaration for a Silent Revolution. All Indians who own self-respect shall take part in this. Then the 56 inches chest of the Central Government would collapse like a Castle of cards. Could stop the pride which makes them thinks that none will ask.

Our demand is that the price of fuel must be fixed to Diesel Rs. 40, Petrol Rs. 50 and LPG Rs. 500 as its maximum price. Revise the price only once in a month. If Oil price increases more than this rate, the Central government shall provide a subsidy.

The public has to do only this much. Boycott the Reliance brand. Stop recharging Reliance Jio phones from today. Every person using the Jio connection would be having another phone connection, so use that. ALong with Jio, boycott all establishments of the Mukesh Ambani Group like Reliance Fresh, Reliance Mart, Reliance Trends. Primarily boycott the Reliance Petrol/Diesel pumps.

This is just a reminder, a reminder of the origin of the great trouble caused to India. Now, will tell the reason, Mukesh Ambani is the main sponsor of the Central Government. All the policies affecting the Indian economy is been decided by Ambani and Adani. If they are pained, Modi will also be pained. The decision would come within hours.

They cannot be pained with strikes or slogans. If they have to be pained, their business must be affected. We could make them in our path silently.

Until they accept our demands, we would boycott all the Reliance establishments and services like Reliance Jio, Reliance Petrol/Diesel, Reliance Trendz, Reliance Digital and Reliance Fresh.

The Gujarat Lobby is deciding how the life of Indians must be. The decision of the Ambani and Adani is being executed by their executive staffers Mr Modi and Mr Amit Shah.

'നിങ്ങൾ No പറഞ്ഞാൽ ഇവിടെ ഒന്നും സംഭവിക്കില്ല. സാധാരണ പോലെ ഈ ദിവസവും കടന്ന് പോകും.പക്ഷെ നിങ്ങളുടെ Yes ഒരു ചരിത്രമാകും ജനനന്മയാകും'.പ്രതികരികരണ ശേഷിയില്ലാത്ത തലമുറ നാടിനാപത്ത്.feeling inspired. Posted by Basheer Ennappadam on Saturday, September 16, 2017

Spread this call for the Silent Revolution all over India. Translate this post to other languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Odiya, Bengali and other languages and propagate it to other states. Because Kerala is nothing to them. They would not move even if they experience loss in business from Kerala.

In the month of October, the turnover of Reliance Group shall go steeply down. Then Ambani would ask for its reason. Then his managers would make him understand, this is the revenge of some daring children through Facebook.

To destroy the unity in the move, Ambani would again give the free offer for Jio, but don’t fall in it. Don’t forget your huge goal for a small gain. All Indians shall participate in this. Then the Central Government shall move and would be compelled to accept our demands.

According to certain sources, Reliance Industries is the biggest beneficiary of oil price hike. It is not too long as the price cereals had been hiked after creating an artificial scarcity. We have to show that the public would control the corporates if the Government do not stop making policies to help corporates.

We could easily boycott the Reliance goods and services. Because, for all these, the goods and services from other companies are available. Actually, commodities like Petrol, Diesel and LPG shall be boycotted. But it is impossible. So it is to be treated by targeting such corporates.

Observing Black-day on September 22 is a good. But no matter what it is due to. Those who increase the price would continue doing the same.

The public shall start discussing on this boycott. This news shall reach to even those who do not use WhatsApp or Facebook. This shall be discussed in the meeting on September 15.

We would call this movement as #LockReliance