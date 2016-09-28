Lodha panel moves Supreme Court to oust BCCI bosses

BCCI Secretary Ajay Shirke (left), with board President Anurag Thakur.

New Delhi, Sep 28: The Supreme Court-appointed Justice RM Lodha panel has moved the Supreme Court seeking the removal of the BCCI top brass including president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Sirke for non-compliance of court orders. The panel has sought an urgent hearing in the matter.

The judicial panel, in its meeting on Monday, had deliberated and discussed about the manner in which the BCCI has flouted the timelines issued by it from time to time. The panel today filed its status report before the apex court seeking appropriate directions against the cricket body.

