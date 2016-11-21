Lodha panel to Supreme Court; Sack all BCCI office bearers

New Delhi, Nov 21: Justice RM Lodha committee has asked for all the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers to be sacked, in a report submitted to the Supreme Court, on Monday.

The Lodha panel, in its report, also asked the SC to appoint former home secretary GK Pillai to supervise the Indian cricket board’s operations, as an observer, it has been learnt.
According to the Lodha report, Pillai will have to appoint new auditors for BCCI, as the new observer, apart from overseeing the overall operations.

BCCI and Lodha panel have been at loggerheads, with the former suggesting that not all the recommendations by the SC-appointed committee can be implemented.

