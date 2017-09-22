Lois Chilvers ten year old girl catches biggest goldfish of 2.4 kg, creates UK record

United Kingdom, September 22: A ten-year-old girl from United Kingdom finally catches the biggest goldfish ever recorded in the whole country. According to reliable sources, Lois Chilvers the ten-year-old girl was spending the day doing fishing with her father, Gary when she trapped the 2.4 kg goldfish.

According to official sources, Lois Chilvers is doing fishng since the age of four and so managed to catch the golden fish at Chase lakes in Dagenham, Kent. The goldfish which is a particular species of fish and is usually kept in aquariums or garden ponds. According to media sources, the fish caught by Lois Chilvers was 4 ounces heavier than the previous biggest goldfish that was caught by schoolboy Nick Richards at a lake in Poole, Dorset, in 2010.

After weighing the fish and posing with pictures, Lois Chilvers released the 13 inches long fish back into the water safe and well. The goldfish was amember of the carp family and was first kept as an ornamental pet in China more than 1,000 years ago.They typically grow to between two and 18 inches and have been known to live for 40 years.