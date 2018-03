Lok Sabha adjourned after Obituary references

New Delhi, Nov 16: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after condoling the death of sitting MP from Cooch Behar Renuka Sinha.

Sinha had died in August.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also condoled the death of five other former members: Arif Baig, P. Kannan, Harshvardhan, Jayawantiben Mehta, and Usha Verma.

Mahajan also condoled the death of former Israeli president Shimon Peres who died on September 28, Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died on October 13 and Pramukh Swami Narayanswarupdas of the Swaminarayan Sanstha.