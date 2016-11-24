Lok Sabha adjourned for the day due to Opposition uproar

New Delhi, Nov 24: Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day today after the opposition continued its protest demanding discussion on the demonetisation issue under an adjournment motion.

As the Lower House met at noon after an adjournment, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan warned SP member Akshay Yadav, who had earlier torn some papers next to the chair of the Secretary General and thrown it across.

After this, she allowed members to lay listed papers on the table. She also rejected several adjournment notices given by members including Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dushyant Chautala and Dharmendra Yadav.

As several members from Congress, TMC and SP trooped into the Well raising anti-government slogans, Mahajan adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for nearly an hour soon after it met for the day as a determined opposition pitched for discussing the demonetisation issue under adjournment motion.

