Lok Sabha Passes Banking Regulations Bill

August 3, 2017 | By :
Parliament

New Delhi, August 3: The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2017, was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday.
It was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley on July 24.

The Bill seeks to reform the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 to insert provisions for handling cases related to stressed assets.

Stressed assets are the loans where a borrower has defaulted in repayment or where the loan has been restructured.
It was propagated in May this year and will replace the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017.

Under the Bill, the central government may authorise the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue directions to banks for initiating proceedings in the case of a default or failure to meet the legal obligations or conditions of a loan.

(ANI)

Tags: ,
Related News
Tweet lands Rahul Gandhi in trouble: RS chairman Venkaiah Naidu issues privilege notice
Lok Sabha passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill
Triple Talaq Bill for Protection of Rights of Muslim women tabled in Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Modi to build a ‘New India’ free from poverty, corruption, terrorism, casteism and communalism
Members of opposition stages walkout in Lok Sabha
Assam tribal woman filed a complaint against  UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Assam Lok Sabha MP Ram Prasad Sarma accusing them of posting her bare photograph on social media
Top