Lok Sabha passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill

December 29, 2017 | By :
Lok Sabha passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill.

New Delhi, Dec 29: The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2017. The new amendments are part of the ordinance that was brought in earlier last month.

The Bill prohibits certain persons from submitting a resolution plan in case of defaults. These include wilful defaulters, promoters or management of the company having an outstanding non-performing debt for over a year.

The Bill also has provisions to bar the sale of property of a defaulter to such persons during liquidation.

Replying to a debate on the Bill, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley rejected the claim of the Congress party that the Non-Performing Assets(NPA) of banks have increased during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regime.

He further accused the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of hiding the real figure of NPA by restructuring the assets.

Jaitley also said that there was an extreme urgency to bring an ordinance to address the issue of insolvency in the country. (ANI)

Tags: ,
Related News
Tweet lands Rahul Gandhi in trouble: RS chairman Venkaiah Naidu issues privilege notice
Triple Talaq Bill for Protection of Rights of Muslim women tabled in Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Modi to build a ‘New India’ free from poverty, corruption, terrorism, casteism and communalism
Parliament
Lok Sabha Passes Banking Regulations Bill
Members of opposition stages walkout in Lok Sabha
Assam tribal woman filed a complaint against  UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Assam Lok Sabha MP Ram Prasad Sarma accusing them of posting her bare photograph on social media
Top