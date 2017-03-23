London attack: British police arrests seven in connection with the incident

Birmingham/UK, March 23: British police raided many places and detained seven people in connection with the attack on Parliament premises that left four dead. This includes the man who mowed down foot-travelers on a bridge and fatally stabbed a police official said.

Police raided six addresses, including some in the central city of Birmingham, and arrested seven men in connection with Wednesday’s attack by a knife-wielding man. He mowed down pedestrians with an SUV on Westminster Bridge, Metropolitan Police anti-terrorism chief Mark Rowley said.

He updated the death toll from five to four, including the police officer, and two civilians. He said that 29 people needed hospitalisation and seven of them are in dangerous condition. He also said that officials were still working out the number of “walking wounded.” Police had earlier given the total number of wounded as around 40.

Rowley said probe were continuing around Parliament but expected that lawmakers would be able to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.

A knife-wielding man rammed an SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before hitting the vehicle into the gates of Parliament on Wednesday. He scaled the fences and later fatally stabbed a policeman before being gunned down by officers. He hasn’t been identified. Three pedestrians were among the dead.

Prime Minister Theresa May condemned as a “sick and depraved terrorist attack.” Lawmakers, lords, staff and visitors were locked down after the man was shot by police within the boundary of Parliament, just yards from entrances to the construction itself and in the shadow of the iconic Big Ben clock tower.

A doctor who attended the injured from the bridge said some had “catastrophic” wounds. Three police officers, several French teenagers on a school trip, two Romanian tourists and five South Korean visitors were among the wounded.

Inspired with international terrorism

According to British police, the criminal who killed four people including a police officer outside Parliament did it alone and was ‘inspired by international terrorism.’ Rowley says that police have raided six locations and detained seven people in connection with Wednesday’s attack. He refused to recognize the assailant.

There was no instant claim of responsibility.

He said that the death toll reaches five, including the attacker, a police officer attending Parliament and three civilians. He said that 29 people needed hospitalization and seven of them are in severe condition.

The threat level for international terrorism in the U.K. was already listed at critical, meaning an attack was “highly likely.” Speaking outside 10 Downing St. after heading a meeting of government’s emergency committee, COBRA, May said that level would not change. She said trials to defeat British values of democracy and freedom through terrorism would fail.

Londoners and visitors “will all move forward together, never giving in to terror and never allowing the voices of hate and evil to drive us apart,” May said.

President Donald Trump was among world leaders offering condolences.

London has been a target for terrorism many times over past decades. Just this weekend, hundreds of armed police took part in an exercise simulating a “marauding” terrorist attack on the River Thames.