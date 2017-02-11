London brewery to give free beer every time it rains

London,Feb11:Thanks to Fuller’s Brewery, the weather forecast in London is now cloudy with a chance of beer. As Metro.co.uk reports, the local company is making the best of a wet winter by offering social media users free pints of its flagship brew, London Pride, every time it rains. The offer extends through the end of February.

Here’s how to score free drinks: Follow London Pride’s official Twitter feed, which, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., features a live feed of a camera pointed out a window. If you spot rain, give London Pride a shout-out, and include the hashtag #WhenItRainsItPours. The beer handle will tweet you a code, which you can redeem at any Fuller’s pub.

For the uninitiated, London Pride is a classic English ale, with a copper body and a foamy white head. Some people categorize it as a bitter; others, as an English pale ale—but everyone agrees that it’s a quintessential local brew.

Keeping with the promotion’s theme, Fuller’s Brewery has recruited legendary BBC weatherman Michael Fish to join their campaign.

“February can often be one of the dreariest months of the year, with the short days and wet weather, so a free pint of London Pride will certainly brighten up peoples’ days,” Fish said in a statement.

“I am excited to be part of this campaign,” he continued. “I’ve seen some very rare atmospheric phenomena, but even in all my years as a weatherman, I’ve never seen it rain beer.”