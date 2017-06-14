London fire: Residents of Grenfell Tower continue to be evacuated, many injured

London/UK, June 14: Residents of the burnt Grenfell Tower is getting evacuated from the building in Latimer Road near Notting Hill, West London after a massive fire engulfed a block of flats.

NEW: Massive fire engulfs 27-story residential high-rise building in London; evacuations underway, authorities say. pic.twitter.com/po7cS2pnQl — C-Store News (@CStoreNews_) June 14, 2017



A number of people are being treated for a range of injuries, confirmed the Metropolitan police

There has been no word from emergency services as to whether people are trapped inside the building or not.

Massive Fire: Granfell house, Lancaster estate, west London, tower block fire #LondonFire pic.twitter.com/QuLHrrGEqJ — WorthvieW (@worthview) June 14, 2017



It is also unclear whether the building has 24 storeys or 27 storeys, with conflicting accounts from authorities and the architects that recently renovated the tower.

At least 200 firefighters and 40 engines are still on the scene of the huge fire trying to douse it.

No confirmation has yet been made on any deaths in the fire.

Meanwhile, London mayor Sadiq Khan has urged people to follow London Fire Brigade on Twitter for updates.

Witnesses described “horrible scenes” as firefighters battled the inferno at Grenfell Tower in the Lancaster West Estate near Ladbroke Grove.

Forty fire engines with 200 officers were called shortly before 1 am as flames engulfed the block from the second floor upwards “within seconds”.

Hundreds of fire officers were joined by police and paramedics to wake and evacuate residents as set up an exclusion zone around the base of the tower as burning debris crashed down the side.

Early reports from Scotland Yard said two known casualties had been treated for smoke inhalation but witnesses reported other people trapped on the upper storeys.