London Grenfell Tower fire: Burns 27-storey building, several feared trapped

London/UK, June 14: A massive fire engulfed a block of flats at the Lancaster West Estate in London’s North Kensington, with people reportedly trapped inside.

40 fire engines and 200 firefighters are battling the blaze at the tower block, a 27-storey building in Latimer Road in White City, confirmed the London Fire Brigade.

Raging fire in Grenfell Tower near Latimer Road. Whole block of 24 floors up in flames. People still trapped inside. Horrendous. pic.twitter.com/J7UO321yIP — Tim Downie (@TimDownie1) June 14, 2017

the Grenfell Tower block had recently undergone a major £10 million refurbishment. Nick Paget-Brown, the leader of the Kensington and Chelsea Council, and Rock Feilding-Mellen, the deputy, visited the tower upon completion of the renovation in May last year.

The upgrade – which included the installation of insulated exterior cladding, new double-glazed windows, and a new communal heating system – was funded by the council as part of a multi-million-dollar regeneration of the area.

According to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea’s website, the tower block was built in 1974 and contained 120 homes, managed by the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation on behalf of the council. Among the tenants were Grenfell Under 3s Nursery and Dale Youth Amateur Boxing Club.

The refurbishment also created “nine much-needed new homes have been created from unused spaces”.

40 fire engines & 200 firefighters have been called to the Lancaster West Estate tower block fire #NorthKensington https://t.co/SmtWbgGpSg pic.twitter.com/H4qgGmh52Y — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017



“Crews continue to work hard at tower block fire in #NorthKensington Fire is from 2nd to top floor of 27 storey building,” said the brigade.

Crews continue to work hard at tower block fire in #NorthKensington Fire is from 2nd to top floor of 27 storey building pic.twitter.com/lAwhZl6Jf3 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017

The police said two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but reports from the scene suggest people are trapped inside their homes. More than 200 people live in the block.

