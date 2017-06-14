London Grenfell Tower fire: Death toll unknown, 30 hospitalised, Live video

London/United Kingdom, June 14: At least 30 people have been hospitalised after being evacuated from a 27 storey apartment building at Lancaster West Estate in London that caught fire early on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that we have taken 30 patients to five London hospitals following the incident at Lancaster West Estate, W11,” London Ambulance Service NHS Trust Assistant Director of Operations, Stuart Crichton said in a statement.

Live: Fatalities confirmed as blaze engulfs #GrenfellTower in west #London. Posted by China Xinhua News on Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Forty fire engines and over 200 firefighters and officers have been called to douse the blazes at Grenfell Tower.

No confirmation has yet been made on any deaths in the fire. The cause of the fire is also unknown.

Meanwhile, London mayor Sadiq Khan has urged people to follow London Fire Brigade on Twitter for updates.

The police said two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but reports from the scene suggest people are trapped inside their homes. More than 200 people live in the block.