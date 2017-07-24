London hospital gets death threats for treating baby Charlie Gard suffering from rare genetic disorder

London,July24:The London hospital where baby Charlie Gard is being treated for a rare genetic disorder has been receiving death threats.

“The GOSH community has been subjected to a shocking and disgraceful tide of hostility and disturbance,” Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Chairman Mary MacLeod said in a statement released Saturday.

The terminally ill infant is at the center of an international legal controversy over whether the hospital should support experimental efforts to extend his life.

“Staff have received abuse both in the street and online,” the statement continued. “Thousands of abusive messages have been sent to doctors and nurses whose life’s work is to care for sick children. Many of these messages are menacing, including death threats. Families have been harassed and discomforted while visiting their children, and we have received complaints of unacceptable behavior even within the hospital itself.

“Whatever the strong emotions raised by this case, there can be no excuse for patients and families to have their privacy and peace disturbed as they deal with their own often very stressful situations or for dedicated doctors and nurses to suffer this kind of abuse.”