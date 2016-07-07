London’s Iceland an ideal destination for tourists as it is the world’s ‘safest’ vacation spot

London, Jul 7: Iceland can be an ideal destination for your next holiday as it has been named as the world’s safest vacation spot.

Based on the recently released Global Peace Index (GPI) ranking, the Institute for Economics and Peace charted the world’s safestdestinations, the Daily Mail reported.

Out of 163 countries considered, Iceland claimed the top spot for the sixth year running aided by its low murder rate and small population. The country spends 242million dollars on violence, which is substantially smaller than other places.

Denmark came in at number two, while Austria came third due to its low weapon imports and peaceful democracy.

New Zealand is rarely involved in international conflict making it prime for the fourth place on the index.

At number five Portugal has little domestic violence, a very high-security officials count and markedly low armament.

The Czech Republic, Switzerland, Canada and Japan made it to, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth place, respectively.