London’s Tower Bridge closes until New Year

October 1, 2016 | By :

London, Oct 01: London’s iconic Tower Bridge closed to vehicles for three months on Saturday for its first major maintenance works in nearly half a century.

The 122-year-old drawbridge by the Tower of London — whose roadway leaves are lifted to allow tall ships on the River Thames to pass through — carries 21,000 vehicles and some 40,000 people per day.
It will be closed to road traffic until December 30.
The bridge’s galleries will remain open during the works, and pedestrians will still be able to pass with the exception of three weekends in November and December.
The bridge is 801 feet (244 metres) long and 213 feet (65 metres) high.
The maintenance includes major work to the bridge lifting mechanisms, replacing the timber decking, resurfacing the road and walkways, and waterproofing the brick arches.
Tags: , ,
Related News
Pakistani lord’s ‘black day’ campaign causes ruckus outside Indian High Commission
London gas leak: Over 1,450 people evacuated from nightclub, hotel and railway station
Vijay Mallya appeared in London court for hearing in extradition case
London dog walker spots a crocodile in the River Thames near Chelsea Harbour
Thailand’s military junta says that Yingluck Shinawatra left Dubai for London
Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif to leave for London to see his ailing wife
Top