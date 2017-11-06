Lone wolf shooting attack at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs kills 26, injures 20 

Texas/US, November 6: About 26 people were killed and 20 others were injured in a lone wolf gun attack at a church in rural Texas, this morning.

According to the Texas state authorities, the age of the victims ranges from 5 to 72 years. Greg Abbott, Texas governor noted the shooting which occurred today in Sutherland Springs as the largest mass shooting in the History of Texas. The pastor’s 14 years old daughter was also killed in the firing.

Reportedly, the attacker was killed later in an encounter, said Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The massive shooting had taken place at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. The Baptist Church is a small association about 50 kilometres southeast of the San Antonio.

According to reports from various media, almost ten shots were fired by the attacker. The attack occurred while the morning service was going on. Around fifty persons were present in the church when the attacker has walked into the church and opened fire.

Though the victims were rushed to the hospital immediately, 26 of them have succumbed to death.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter that, “May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI and law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.” ..Americans do what we do best: we pull together. We join hands. We lock arms and through the tears and the sadness, we stand strong…, he tweeted.

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

…Americans do what we do best: we pull together. We join hands. We lock arms and through the tears and the sadness, we stand strong… pic.twitter.com/qkCPgtKGkA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence also tweeted, “Karen and I send prayers to victims & their families in TX. We grieve with you and stand with resolve against evil. Thank you to the first responders.”

Karen & I send prayers to victims & their families in TX.We grieve w/ you & stand w/ resolve against evil. Thank you to the first responders — Vice President Pence (@VP) November 5, 2017

Texas Governor Greg Abbott condoled the church shooting which brutally murdered 26 people. He said, “Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon.”

Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

It was just a month ago that the shooting at a hotel in Las Vegas has killed 58 people and injured hundreds of people who were attending an outdoor concert.