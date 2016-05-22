Look forward to conclusion of Chabahar Agreement: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 22 : Ahead of his two day visit to Iran at the invitation of President Hassan Rouhani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he was looking forward to the conclusion of the trilateral Chabahar Agreement, a deal which opens up a route to land-locked Afghanistan with which New Delhi has developed close security ties and economic interests.

“I am looking forward to my visit to Iran today & tomorrow, at the invitation of President Rouhani. India and Iran enjoy civilizational ties and have shared interest in the peace, security, stability and prosperity of the region,” PM Modi said in a series of tweets. Adding that his meeting with President Rouhani and Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will provide an opportunity to advance the strategic partnership between the two nations, he asserted that enhancing connectivity, trade, investments, energy partnership, culture and people to people contacts would be his priority during his visit. “I also look forward to the conclusion of the Chahbahar Agreement during my visit. I will visit Gurudwara in Tehran and inaugurate an International Conference on ‘retrospect and prospect’ of India and Iran relations,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit will mainly focus on connectivity and infrastructure, energy partnership with Tehran and boosting bilateral trade. It will help in promoting regular consultations on peace and stability, particularly in the region and extended neighbourhood. Talks will be held on security and peace issues between the Prime Minister Modi and the Iranian President during their meeting. India, Iran and Afghanistan will sign an agreement on developing Chabahar port on May 23. The port will be a game changer for regional connectivity, especially for Afghanistan, which can find an assured and reliable alternative access to India via sea. The route will also significantly enhance prospects for India’s connectivity with Afghanistan, Central Asia and beyond through synergies with other initiatives touching the region such as North-South transport corridor. Prime Minister Modi’s first tour to Iran will feature discussions on terrorism in the region as well as on India’s desire to secure energy assets for a fast growing economy.