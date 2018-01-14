Looking for a perfect home? These 5 platforms can help you

Looking for the perfect home can be a daunting task, as it comes with a number of specifications in terms of budget, size, location, nearby facilities and so on. And when you look for a home in a new city, the hassle gets doubled due to lack of awareness.

The popularity of rented homes has grown multiple-fold in the recent past, as more and more people move away from their natives to study, work or to begin married life. Since buying a home in every new place be not be entirely viable, rented homes are the way to go.

In a bid to help house-hunters save time, here are five apps that seamlessly do the search:

Magicbricks

MagicBricks, a popular property app, puts all complex parameters of property search in a simple and intuitive interface. MagicBricks brings smart integration and multiple views of the properties in one touch. Another feature of MagicBricks is intelligent searches, which narrow down options to provide the best of the information, as per one’s requirement.

NestAway

NestAway suggests option across varied categories, such as furnished houses, no brokerage, no maintenance hassles and better alternatives to paying guest accommodations. They also provide NestAway homes with rentals as low as Rs 6,000 per month, equipped with all facilities.

FlateChat

This app connects homeowners and potential tenants to can share their location, find contacts in their vicinity and chat with them. It also allows users to sign up to find right flatmates to share a charge/rent with. This can enable hassle-free search for houses as well as prospective roommates.

NoBroker

NoBroker.com is a portal that removes brokerage and helps people access free exchange of information. The portal works on the backbone of an algorithm that identifies and bans brokers from it.

Trulia

Trulia gives detailed information to individuals, who are hunting for a place to stay permanently or temporarily. This provides inside scoop on properties, location and real estate professionals. With this application, users can see the nearest homes, apartments for sale or rent, nearest restaurants, educational institutions, grocery stores, directions, and so on. The app also allows users to search for houses with price discounts.