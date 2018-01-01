Lopamudra-Raut-is-people’s-favourite-in-BiggBoss10-but-not-friends-with-VJ-Bani-indialivetoday

hey were constantly at loggerheadson the just concluded reality show “Bigg Boss” but Bani Judge believes it is not “difficult” to be friends with Lopamudra Raut and there is scope for patch up in future.

While Bani came second, the model bagged the third spot on the show that ended last night.

When asked if it’s difficult to be friends with Raut after the show, Bani told PTI, “I won’t says it’s difficult, but it’s a little early right now. I feel if we had to work on a show together, like we were on the same team couple of times during the jury thing (on the show), we did a good job of supporting each other in a positive way.”

The popular VJ says she can’t keep grudges against anyone and instead, prefers to move on.