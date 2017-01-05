L’Oreal hair brush with internet connection listens to your hair

Paris,Jan 5:Beauty giant L’Oreal has launched a “smart” internet-connected hairbrush that analyzes users’ hair type and recommends products accordingly.

Sensors on the hairbrush count strokes, determine whether the hair is dry or wet and analyze the force used when brushing. It even includes a microphone that listens to the sound of hair brushing, to provide “insights into manageability, frizziness, dryness, split ends and breakage,” L’Oreal said in a statement on its website.

The brush will send information via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to a mobile app, and will also take into account humidity, temperature and wind, and will produce a quality score, ranking hair for damage, breakage, tangling and dryness. It will then provide hair tips and recommend L’Oreal’s Kérastase products.