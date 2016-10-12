Lorne Figley becomes world’s oldest plumberat 92, enters GuinnessWorld Records

Toronto,Oct12:A Guinness record has been set by a 92-year-old man in Canada for the being the world’s oldest plumber. Although most people retire in their late 60s, Lorne Figley has no intention to stop his ongoing 65-year plumbing career.

Figley began his journey when he returned from the second World War after fighting with the Canadian forces during the liberation of Holland.

In 1947 he concluded a sheet metal apprenticeship, which lead him to form the Broadway Heating Ltd with four of his friends. Figley ultimately bought out his co-owners and became the sole proprietor of the company.

His passion for the trade is fueled by his love for problem solving, and the trouble-shooting nature that comes with the job. He is still able to enjoy the work that he loves as the basic rules of design and engineering remaining unchanged since he first learned the work in the 1950s.

Figley’s part in the work lends him a feeling of pride and accomplishment, for maintaining his world long enough to become a Guinness World Records title holder. That feeling will not go away any time soon, according to Figley, the future is bright and filled with plumbing, heating, and refrigeration prospects.

“Working helps keep my body fit and my brain sharp. I hope to die with a pipe wrench in my hand!” said Figley.