Lose belly fat with these exercises

Washington DC/USA, Dec 27: If you are trying to shed extra kilos after a New Year party as a resolution, then you would want to try a set of recommended exercises at home.

Personal trainer Peter Mac has suggested some simple exercises to tone belly fat at home, reports the Daily Star.

1. Leg Raises

It is good for building your upper body strength and core muscles.

Lie down flat on your back, stretch the legs straight out, and lift your legs up straight to a 90-degree angle over your hips and lower back down, without touching the floor.

2. Push-ups

According to expert, many avoid push-ups because they think it can be difficult- but you will reap benefits by doing them.

It is great for toning shoulders, arms, back and core.

How to do it:

Lie down on the floor with the palms of your hands placed at hip-width apart.

With straight arms, raise your body off the ground until only your hands and the tips are touching the floor.

After reaching a push-up position, slowly let your body gravitate to the floor.

3. Sit-ups

By doing sit-ups on a regular basis, you can strengthen the midriff area and build up abs.

How to do it:

Lie down on the floor with your feet firmly flat on the ground and our knees bent.

Place your hands on either side of your head, release your neck from your chin and bring your whole body up towards your kneecaps, leading with your chest.

Once you’ve reached sitting position, slowly take your body back down to the ground

The experts recommend practising these sequences four times in a week.(ANI)