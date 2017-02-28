Lots of time in Jail; Sasikala going to write Autobiography

Bangalore, Feb. 25: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) General Secretary VK Sasikala, serving a jail term after her conviction in a disproportionate assets case, has decided to come out with her autobiography.

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala aka ‘Chinamma’, now in her first month of a 4-year jail term at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison at Bengaluru, is said to be already jotted down notes of her memories.

Sasikala Natarajan had taken over the charge of AIADMK, the ruling party of Tamil Nadu, within no time after former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5 last year.

But her ambitions of ruling the Tamil Nadu government was cut short after the apex court upheld her conviction in a disproportionate assets case earlier in February.

AIADMK sources said that her Jail cellmate and sister-in-law, Ilavarasi, was helping Sasikala to recall the occasions, both political and personal. Both think that the preliminary work of autobiography can finish within a few months.

Earlier, Peter Mukerjea, an accused convict in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, had sought permission from the court to use a laptop to write his autobiography.

But in Sasikala’s case, she decided to use the old-fashioned pen and paper.

Nalini Sriharan, who has spent 25 years in prison for the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, has written one – a 500-page book in Tamil. The book is written in Tamil titled “Rajiv Kolai: Marikapatta Unmaigalum Priyanka Nalini Santhippum,” was released by MDMK founder Vaiko in Chennai last year.

Sasikala Natarajan, the Mannargudi origin, not known for any writing skills. She may use a professional writer to either serialise her biography in some Tamil magazines or publish it in the form of a book that could later be translated into other languages for those interested in Dravidian politics.

An AIADMK source close to Sasikala said that “Whether it should be published as an autobiography written by a ghost writer or a biography written by a good writer is a decision that will be taken later.”

Sasikala supporters see an autobiography – or a biography – as a smart way of making a headline despite her halted political career, and also remaining in the news from even behind jail bars.

Former Tamilnadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala, her nephew VN Sudhakaran and Sister-in-law Ilavarasi had been granted 4-year jail terms by a special court after a long last legal battle in a DA case in September 2014.

But The Karnataka High Court had granted them bail just after 3 weeks.

The Karnataka government, where the case had been shifted, had appealed against the decision of the Supreme Court, which cancelled the bail and sent 3 of them back to jail. Jaya’s sentence had abated following her death.

Chinnamma, the CM aspirant and the others then surrendered on February 15 to serve out their remaining sentence.

A source related to Chinnamma said that she had taken life in prison, where Sasikala is treated like any other convicts, without any complaints. “Sasikala early demanded to go for a short walk on the jail premises, does some yoga and starts her day,” said the source.

Sasikala meet a few of her trusted leaders from AIADMK in the jail and is said to have given them certain instructions on running the Tamil Nadu government by keeping the name of “Amma” alive in every project they announce.

AIADMK deputy general secretary and Sasikala’s nephew, TTV Dinakaran, handpicked to hold the fort, met her in jail on February 20th, on the day her nominee Edappadi Palaniswami was sworn in as CM of Tamil Nadu.AIADMK Karnataka secretary, Va Pughazhendi, accompanied Dinakaran in that visit.

The Parappana Agrahara jail manual that doesn’t allow more than two visitors a week. 3 ministers from Tamil Nadu, D Srinivasan, KA Sengottaiyan and Sellur Raju were not able to meet her in prison last week after the prison authorities refused to entertain their request citing the above law.

Sasikala instructed TTV Dinakaran and her lawyers to try for a transfer to Puzhal jail in Chennai.