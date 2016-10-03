Lourdes Central Mangalore students to visit NASA in US

Mangaluru, Oct 3: A New perspective on the world, for the students of Lourdes Central School (LCS), opening their eyes to unimagined possibilities.

Lourdes Central School continues to be the front runner amongst all educational institutions in Mangaluru in its unceasing adventures. An educational trip to NASA –USA will be a very enriching and rewarding experience for 39 students of all ages of secondary division headed by the Principal Fr Robert D’souza and vice principal cum convener Belita Mascarenhas.

NASA will enlighten and the heads of 39 students and the heads of LCS with the tremendous developments that have been achieved in the field of outer space, science and technology. They will be visiting spots and pavilions in vast campus of NASA.

Later they will be touring the famous tourist places like Disney land, Niagara Falls, Washington DC and New York City.

LCS had also been awarded with international school awards, a global bench marking project by British Council, a year ago.

NASA venture is a new feather in the cap of Lourdes Central School. This trip is organized with the help of famous Travel Terminals.