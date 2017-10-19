Love has no boundaries, Encourage inter religious love marriages: Kerala High Court

October 19, 2017 | By :
Love has no boundaries, Encourage inter religious love marriages: Kerala High Court

Kochi/ Kerala, October 19: In the current scenario where inter religious love marriages are considered as love jihad, Kerala High Court comes up with a counter statement, “All love marriages should not be termed as ‘love-jihad’.” The court observed thus while hearing a petition over an inter religious marriage of Kannur native Sruthi and Anees Hammed.

The court added that as there is no boundary for love, these kind of marriages need to be encouraged.

The court termed the marriage between Sruthi and Anees as ‘valid’, and allowed Sruthi to go with her husband.

Sruthi was allegedly abducted by Anees Hameed who had forcefully converted her into Islam and married her under religious customs.

While hearing Hadiya’s case, on October 10, the High Court had observed the same verdict, “all inter-religious marriages cannot be termed love jihad.”

The Kerala government, on October 7, told the Supreme Court that investigation by National Investigation Agency (NIA) was not required in the case as the state police was efficient enough to carry out the investigation.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Hindu Yuva Vahini thrash men in UP alleging ‘love jihad’
Right-wing groups kicks start campaign against ‘Love Jihad’ from today
Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria condemns alleged Love-Jihad murder
Another Love Jihad: Former Mumbai model Rashmi accuses husband Asif of forcible conversion to Islam
Our Final goal is to turn India into a theocratic Islamic state, says Popular Front of India activist
Kerala love jihad case: SC says consent of women is important, asks to produce her on November 27
Top