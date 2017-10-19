Love has no boundaries, Encourage inter religious love marriages: Kerala High Court

Kochi/ Kerala, October 19: In the current scenario where inter religious love marriages are considered as love jihad, Kerala High Court comes up with a counter statement, “All love marriages should not be termed as ‘love-jihad’.” The court observed thus while hearing a petition over an inter religious marriage of Kannur native Sruthi and Anees Hammed.

The court added that as there is no boundary for love, these kind of marriages need to be encouraged.

The court termed the marriage between Sruthi and Anees as ‘valid’, and allowed Sruthi to go with her husband.

Sruthi was allegedly abducted by Anees Hameed who had forcefully converted her into Islam and married her under religious customs.

While hearing Hadiya’s case, on October 10, the High Court had observed the same verdict, “all inter-religious marriages cannot be termed love jihad.”

The Kerala government, on October 7, told the Supreme Court that investigation by National Investigation Agency (NIA) was not required in the case as the state police was efficient enough to carry out the investigation.