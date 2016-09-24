‘Love hormone’ oxytocin not only brings spark in your relationship ; It has potential to make men more spiritual

New York, Sep 24 : “Love hormone” oxytocin not only brings spark in your relationship but can also make men more spiritual, adopt meditation and connect to the higher self.

According to researchers from Duke University, oxytocin which is known for its role in promoting social bonding, altruism and more may also support spirituality.

In the study, men reported a greater sense of spirituality shortly after taking oxytocin and a week later.

Participants who took oxytocin also experienced more positive emotions during meditation, said lead author Patty Van Cappellen, social psychologist at Duke.

Spirituality and meditation have each been linked to health and well-being in previous research.

“We were interested in understanding biological factors that may enhance those spiritual experiences. Oxytocin appears to be part of the way our bodies support spiritual beliefs,” Cappellen explained.

“Spirituality is complex and affected by many factors. However, oxytocin does seem to affect how we perceive the world and what we believe,” he added.

Study participants were all male, and the findings apply only to men.

In general, oxytocin operates somewhat differently in men and women and its effects on women’s spirituality still needs to be investigated.

Oxytocin occurs naturally in the body. Produced by the hypothalamus, it acts as a hormone and as a neurotransmitter, affecting many regions of the brain.

It is stimulated during sex, childbirth and breastfeeding.

Recent research has highlighted oxytocin’s possible role in promoting empathy, trust, social bonding and altruism.

To test how oxytocin might influence spirituality, researchers administered the hormone to one group and a placebo to another.

Those who received oxytocin were more likely to say afterwards that spirituality was important in their lives and that life has meaning and purpose.

This was true after taking into account whether the participant reported belonging to an organised religion or not.

Participants who received oxytocin were also more inclined to view themselves as interconnected with other people and living things, giving higher ratings to statements such as “All life is interconnected” and “There is a higher plane of consciousness or spirituality that binds all people”.

Study subjects also participated in a guided meditation.

Those who received oxytocin reported experiencing more positive emotions during meditation, including awe, gratitude, hope, inspiration, interest, love and serenity.

Oxytocin did not affect all participants equally, though.

“Its effect on spirituality was stronger among people with a particular variant of the CD38 gene, a gene that regulates the release of oxytocin from hypothalamic neurons in the brain,” Cappellen noted in a paper published in the journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience.