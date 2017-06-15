Love Jihad: Helpline launched to protect Christian girls

Thiruvananathapuram, June 15: To protect Christian girls in Kerala from Love Jihad, an organisation is being formed with the support of the Sangh Parivar.

The organisation is planning to join hands with the Hindu Helpline of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and to begin its functioning from Ernakulam on the first week of July.

Christian sect in Kerala launches helpline to save ‘their’ girls from love jihad-Hello fiberals, any breast-beating? https://t.co/nWqJr12iqx — Sanjay Dixit संजय (@Sanjay_Dixit) June 13, 2017

The move is actually inspired from the news that the girls from other religions are being converted to Islam to later become a part of the terrorist outfit ISIS.

A recent incident is what triggered this decision of these Christian groups. Recently, the Kerala High Court annulled the marriage of a Hindu girl who converted and married a Muslim. But the High Court declared the marriage null and void, questioning the girl’s mental state and the boy’s links to ISIS.

A section of Christian priests is even associating with the BJP Minority Morcha to gain help with the helpline. “Those who are into converting girls in the name of ‘love’ dared to protest against the High Court order and even called a hartal. This prompted us to do something to save girls from falling prey to so-called ‘love jihad’,” said Renjit Abraham Thomas, the general convenor of the Christian helpline.

Unlike other parties, the Christian church has the prospect of uniting with the Sangh Parivar in tackling this issue.

Metropolitan of Malankara Orthodox Independent Syrian Church, St. Jude Dayara, Amayannoor, Kottayam, Mathews Mar Gregarious is the chief patron. A release from the Metropolitan urged Christian girls to stay away from ‘fundamentalist’ Muslims.

The operations of the proposed organisation is meant to be in the Southern, Central, and Northern Regions of the state.

Selected regional representatives have already been started their preliminary works. The organization has been formed in all the 14 districts.

Regular staff will be appointed in the office along with a professional team for counseling. It also intends to include conveners and volunteers.

Meanwhile there are campaigns in the social media that this organisation is aimed to promote anti-Islam campaigning. The organisation do not have any alliance with the BJP minority Morcha, State president Jiji Joseph said.