Love Jihad is a reality in Kerala: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kannur/Kerala, October 4: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that ‘Love Jihad’ is a reality in Kerala and Karnataka. The Supreme Court and the High Court have already referred this. Love Jihad is dangerous and NIA is investigating the case.

Yogi Adityanath came to Kerala for taking part in the BJP Janaraksha Yathra. This is the first time Yogi Adityanath is visiting Kerala after he assumed the post of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Kerala BJP unit president Kummanam Rajashekharan had welcomed Adityanath to join in the seven-kilometre march.

Yogi Adityanath also commented on the political violence in Kerala. “There would be not much scope for political violence in a democracy. But in case of Kerala, the state is experiencing sponsored violence.”

“Through this Janaraksha Yathra, we will make people aware of the bad governance of CPI(M). People in huge numbers are coming in support of the BJP’s Janaraksha Yathra,” he added.

The Janaraksha Yathra was launched by BJP president Amit Shah yesterday from Pinarayi, the native place of the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Janaraksha Yathra would be travelling throughout the state and would be concluded on October 17 in the State capital.