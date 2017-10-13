Love Jihad: Muslim Man Dragged Out from hotel, brutally beaten for being with a Hindu women

Rajasthan, October 13: Recently a Muslim man was dragged out from a hotel in Rajasthan and brutally beaten for being with a Hindu woman.

According to reports the incident says that, after they had checked in to Hotel Mansarover which is located in Barmer distinct, some of the relatives of Rajput woman arrived at the location and assaulted the Muslim man

Multan Parihar, hotel owner stated that few men from Shiv Sena, a Hindu fundamentalist party headquartered in Maharashtra, were also part of the mob that assaulted the Muslim man. They insisted it was a case of “Love Jihad.”

“Padu Khan, about 25, told to media that he had checked in our hotel along with a middle-aged woman around 10 am. The woman was wearing a traditional Rajasthani attire.

About half-an-hour later, the woman’s relatives somehow came to know that she was here and five persons reached the hotel.”

he also stated that he then went out, but soon afterward, my staff informed me about a mob. Men from Shiv Sena had gathered outside and dragged Khan out of the hotel, and saying ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and brutally assaulting him police delayed anymore, he could have been lynched.”