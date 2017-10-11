Love Sex and Dhoka: Expelled CPI(M) leader Ritabrata Banerjee accused of rape

Kolkata/West Bengal, October 11: Things are getting worse for the disgraced Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Ritabrata Banerjee once again. Previously, Ritabrata Banerjee was suspended from the party for supposedly enjoying a lavish lifestyle, thought to be unbecoming of a Communist leader.

Ritabrata Banerjee was witnessed wearing an Apple watch and carrying a Mont Blanc pen. Afterwards, Ritabrata Banerjee said in two television interviews that he is being ill-treated by the party. He kept showing his wrist bejeweled with the apple watch, towards the camera to show prime-time viewers the cause of his expulsion.

The ex-wife of Ritabrata Banerjee who is also a CPI(M) member filed a complaint of domestic violence against him and other women also complained that he start a relationship with promises of marriage and later dump them.

Now a woman named Namrata Dutta has come out in the open claiming that Ritabrata Banerjee raped her several times in his New Delhi residence after promising to marry her. Namrata Dutta said that after a physical relationship of several months, he started another relationship with a woman.

Namrata Banerjee took out through Twitter that she was not able to lodge a First Information Report because Ritabrata Banerjee is a Member of Parliament. She had sent several messages to everyone from the Prime Minister to Sonia Gandhi to help her lodge a complaint. Finally, Namrata Dutta was able to file a First Information Report in West Bengal’s Bengal’s Balurghat Police Station and accused him of rape.

Namrata Dutta claimed that she gifted the Apple watch to Ritabrata Banerjee. Namrata Dutta, a software engineer said that Ritabrata Banerjee attempted to shut her up and gave her a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh. Namrata Dutta disclosed the bank details to prove that the money was transferred to her account. She expressed her anger through Twitter and asked What am I, a prostitute?

Ritabrata Banerjee was not available to comment on the issue, neither replying to her messages nor picking up calls. Later, Ritabrata Banerjee tweeted and accused the woman of blackmailing him who demanded 50 lakh from him. When Ritabrata Banerjee refused to offer money, Namrata Dutta threatened to expose him. Ritabrata Banerjee filed a police complaint against her in Calcutta police station. Ritabrata Banerjee said that manufactured lies will be combatted and will not succumb to politically aided threats.

Namrata Dutta said that he deceived me. I did know that he and his wife are going through a divorce but I was unaware of the fact that he was having an affair with other women.

The other woman is Durba Sen who laughed at the accusations of Namrata Dutta and said that she was responsible for luring Ritabrata Banerjee away from her and denied that she issued threats to Namrata Dutta to lay off. Durba Sen called me and introduced herself as his wife. She threatened me with dire consequences.