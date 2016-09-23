Love to make my own decisions: Raveena Tandon

New Delhi, Sep 23 : Actress Raveena Tandon, who still turns many heads with her gorgeous style statements, says she loves to make her own decisions when it comes to fashion.

Raveena, who was seen at the third edition of Mysore Fashion Week 2016 as a showstopper for designer Jayanthi Ballal, says fashion is an art.

“I believe that fashion is an art to express yourself, so I love to make my own decisions! My style statement is elegant, feminine and sensual,” Raveena told IANS over an e-mail interaction.

Asked if looking good all the time was important for actors, she said: “It’s show business and they are under constant pressure to look good all the time and get criticised for even the smallest of their mistake.”

The 41-year-old star said artistes put in a “lot of hard work behind it but looking flawless is the most important part of their job.”