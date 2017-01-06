Love, war, deceit features in the trailer of ‘Rangoon’

New Delhi , Jan. 6: This is what happens when Bollywood biggies Vishal Bhardwaj, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapur and Saif Ali Khan come together for a film!

Yet again, the National Award winning filmmaker has impressed us with an intense and gripping trailer of his multi-starrer flick ‘Rangoon’.

Shot mainly in Arunachal Pradesh, the war romance drama is set in the 1940s amidst the turmoil of India’s independence struggle.

While the ‘Queen’ of Bollywood plays Julia, a popular film actress, Saif plays a filmmaker who is in love with her.

It is when Julia is sent to Burma that she comes across and falls in love with Nawab Malik (Shahid Kapur), a freedom fighter and army officer, who is hired to protect her.



What follows is a perfectly knit story of love, war and deceit.

Vishal Bhardwaj, like always, has brought out the best from these three.

Moreover, both Shahid and Saif have given their best performances in films helmed by him. One can never forget ‘Omkara’s Langda Tyagi or ‘Haider’.

The much awaited movie of 2017, ‘Rangoon’ is all set to hit the big screens on February 24. (ANI)