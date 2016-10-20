Most loved actresses on small-screen Kavita Kaushik revealed her new Love

Mumbai, Oct 20: Television Channel’s Chandramukhi Chautala aka Kavita Kaushik is a household name and one of the most loved actresses on small-screen.

The actress, who was in news recently for her breakup with boyfriend Nawab Shah, has found love yet again.

Kavita, who had been posting a series of pictures of a mysterious man, has finally revealed who the guy is.

She kept ‘karvachauth’ fast for him and posted a picture of the two.

She captioned it saying ” don’t know if staying hungry n thirsty will add years to my man’s life or not but the joy I felt today wearing my traditional finest, solah sringaar , my mother teaching me the beautiful rituals and in company of my girls playing fun games while waiting for the moon and consoling each other saying “bass Aur duss minute ” got me closer to character building , valuing bonds and mastering the art of patience. Happy karwa chauth all you women in love and the men who value and support their women . Thank you @ronnit0507 for making me a complete woman today and for staying hungry n thirsty all day with me. Tonight was way more awesome than a crazy night of clubbing ! Baby Teri wajah se hi “lagne lagi hu mai Haseen … Afreen Afreen … Afreen “.”

Kavita is dating Ronnit Biswas and seems to be madly in love with him.