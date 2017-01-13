Low-cost carrier airline SpiceJet to buy 205 Boeing aircraft worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

New Delhi, Jan 13: The low-cost carrier airline SpiceJet on Friday announced a mammoth deal to purchase 205 aircraft from the US-based aircraft maker Boeing in a move to expand its domestic and international destinations.

“We have no issues in arranging financing for this order. There are various mechanism that we can have for financing the aircraft. We have several offers to finance the aircraft, what is important is to insure that the cost remains the lowest,” said SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh told ANI.

“On a longer term basis we want to have low cost of financing for our aircraft,” he added.

Adding to this he said that the company does not need to dilute any equity or raise any significant quantity of debt.

Talking about the cash-less economy scenario he Singh said, “Demonetization had a temporary effect for the month of November and middle December, since the load factors were very high, but things are now getting better and will normalize very soon.”

Highlighting the needs and importance of infrastructure at the airports, Singh said, “Airport infrastructure needs to increase if India wants to keep growing at the current rate of 20-25 percent.”

“The government has taken a note of these issues and we are working closely with them to make sure that infra keeps pace with the growth,” he added while talking on new routes setting and increase in air traffic. (ANI)