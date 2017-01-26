Low intensity blasts in Assam, Manipur; no casualties

| By :

Dibrugarh/Imphal, (Assam/Manipur), [India], Jan. 26 (ANI): Six low intensity blasts were reported in Assam and Manipur on the Republic Day today. The blasts were reported in Chowkidinghee in Dibrugarh district of Assam. The incident took place near a tea garden in Dibrugarh. No casualties or injuries are reported.

"There is no damage of any kind and nobody is harmed," said Mukesh Sahay, DGP Assam.

Meanwhile two blasts were reported; one in Mantripukhri and another near a college in East Imphal district of Manipur. No casualties have been reported.

Also, another Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) blast in a paddy field has been reported in Assam's Charaideo district. No casualties are reported.

Twin Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) blast was reported in Assam's Charaideo district on Wednesday also.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)