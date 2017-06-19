LPG Terminal Virudha Janakeeya Samara Samithi’s protest at IOC terminal in Puthuvype turned violent again as police resorted to brutal lathicharge

KOCHI,June19: LPG Terminal Virudha Janakeeya Samara Samithi’s protest at IOC terminal turned violent again as police resorted to brutal lathicharge and later arrested and removed the protesters.

The protest turned violent amid stone-pelting and protesters trying to push their way through the barricades. “IOC goons had pelted stones from inside the compound to provoke the cops. They resorted to brutal lathicharge as if they were waiting for a signal,” said Valsala, a local resident.

Residents say that IOC project is in violation of environmental norms. The project poses a huge threat to people living in its vicinity as more than 1,200 families live in the area, said protesters. Varappuzha Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil has also expressed solidarity with the protesters.