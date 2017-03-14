LS passes Enemy Property Bill with majority

| By :

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The 49-year-old law to guard against claims of succession or transfer by heirs of property, the Enemy Property (Amendment and Validation) Bill, 2016, was passed in the LoK Sabha on Tuesday.

The property bill seeks to amend the Enemy Property Act, 1968, to vest all rights, titles and interests over enemy property in the Custodian. It also declares transfer of enemy property by the enemy, conducted under the Act, to be void.

The bill had earlier been passed by the Lok Sabha in March last year. It had to be taken up by the House again to approve the amendments made to the bill in the Rajya Sabha.

It amends the Enemy Property Act, 1968, to vest all rights, titles and interests over enemy property in the custodian and declares transfer of property by the enemy as void.

According to the new bill passed, the law of succession will not apply to the legal heir(s) or successor(s) of the enemy.

The bill also prohibits civil courts and other authorities from entertaining disputes related to enemy property. (ANI)