LS speaker inaugurates Parliament canteens with cashless facility

New Delhi, Nov 30 :Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday inaugurated cashless facility in Parliament canteens.

“Bill for food in all canteens within Parliament House precincts can now be paid by using credit or debit cards,” Jithendra Reddy, Chairman of Food Committee, told IANS.

He said staffers were being trained to handle card-swipe machines and they will be fully able to handle them within two-three days.

“This has been done to make things easy for people working in Parliament,” he said, adding that e-wallet services will also be started in the canteens soon.

The canteens in Parliament House premises are run by the Northern Railway catering service. Apart from serving MPs, the canteens also draw Parliament staff, visitors and journalists. When Parliament is in session, they serve 4,500 people on average every day.

