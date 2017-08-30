Lt Col Purohit,appeared before a NIA special court, in Malegaon blast case

Mumbai, Aug 30: Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court last week in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, today appeared before a National Investigation Agency special court, which is hearing arguments on framing of charges.

This is the second time that Lt Col Purohit has appeared before the NIA special court since he was granted bail, almost nine years after his arrest. Special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal said, ‘The hearing on framing of charges would continue on September 6.’

The blast that occurred on September 29, 2008 claimed six lives at Malegaon, in Nashik district of north Maharashtra. Besides Lt Col Purohit, another accused Sadhvi Pargya Singh Thakur is also on bail in this case