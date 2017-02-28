Lt Governor Anil Baijal assures ‘strict action’ over campus violence: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 28 : Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought the arrest of ABVP activists blamed for violence in Delhi University and said Lt Governor Anil Baijal had promised “strict action”.

In a first, Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, and the city’s Lieutenant Governor agreed on a subject matter affecting people of Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader tweeted that he met Baijal and demanded the arrest of “those who caused violence in DU, shouted anti-India slogans and who threatened (student) Gurmehar Kaur.

“He (Baijal) assured strict action,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal’s meeting followed the February 22 attacks on students, lecturers and journalists in the Delhi University campus for which the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has been blamed.

The violence came a day after the ABVP forced Ramjas College in the campus to cancel a seminar.

Later, when student Gurmehar Kaur of Lady Shri Ram College launched a social media campaign against the RSS-affiliated ABVP, she received death and rape threats, triggering widespread condemnation.

Ramjas College had on Wednesday last week had witnessed bloody scenes as the members of the Left-affiliated AISA found themselves at the receiving end by the RSS-backed ABVP workers, who with the support of Delhi Police thrashed even journalists covering the event.

The genesis of the clash was an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on ‘Culture of Protests’ which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP.

The Delhi Police has acknowledged “unprofessional” conduct on the part of some of its personnel during the clash and suspended three policemen.

Delhi Police reports to the central government via the office of the LG.

Kejriwal on Saturday had slammed Delhi Police over its handling of clashes at Delhi University’s Ramjas college and alleged that the latter had become an “agent” of the BJP.

