Lt Governor Najeeb Jung is Hitler, says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 7 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday dubbed Lt Governor Najeeb Jung a “Hitler” for appointing an IAS officer as Member Secretary of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Kejriwal tweeted that Jung had sold his soul to Modi in a bid to become the country’s Vice President. This would never happen, the Aam Aadmi Party leader insisted.

“Modi will never appoint a Muslim Vice President no matter what Jung does,” Kejriwal said.

Jung on Tuesday appointed IAS officer Dilraj Kaur as the Member Secretary of DCW, which is headed by Swati Maliwal.

“LG is acting like Hitler, following in footsteps of his masters Modi (and BJP President) Amit Shah,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The appointment was done eight days after Kejriwal sought the removal of incumbent Alka Dewan, terming her appointment unconstitutional and against the wishes of the Delhi government.

