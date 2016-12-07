Lt Governor Najeeb Jung is Hitler, says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

December 7, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Dec 7 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday dubbed Lt Governor Najeeb Jung a “Hitler” for appointing an IAS officer as Member Secretary of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Kejriwal tweeted that Jung had sold his soul to Modi in a bid to become the country’s Vice President. This would never happen, the Aam Aadmi Party leader insisted.

“Modi will never appoint a Muslim Vice President no matter what Jung does,” Kejriwal said.

Jung on Tuesday appointed IAS officer Dilraj Kaur as the Member Secretary of DCW, which is headed by Swati Maliwal.

“LG is acting like Hitler, following in footsteps of his masters Modi (and BJP President) Amit Shah,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The appointment was done eight days after Kejriwal sought the removal of incumbent Alka Dewan, terming her appointment unconstitutional and against the wishes of the Delhi government.

–IANS

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Dense fog engulfs Delhi as cold wave intensifies
Rashtriya Raksha Mahayagya: Red Fort in Delhi going to witness a Vedic yagya’ under BJP MP Maheish Girri
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Fresh election on cards in Delhi? AAP MLA feels so
Office of profit case: BJP demands resignation of Kejriwal, Mamata bats for Delhi CM
Glanders disease scare: Delhi to ban entry and exit of horses, mules and donkeys
Top