Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung spying for PMO: Aam Aadmi Party

New Delhi, June 7 : The AAP on Tuesday accused Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung of “spying for the PMO” and alleged the BJP wanted to destabilize the Delhi government.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said: “LG is acting like a spy for the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The BJP wants to destabilize the Delhi government.”

His remarks came after a published report said Jung had complained to Nripendra Misra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that a railway officer, S.K. Nagarwal, was found working with the Delhi government while on study leave from his department.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain denied the charge as baseless.

After Jung’s letter to the PMO, the central home ministry asked the Delhi government in May to furnish details of all officers on deputation with it.

Sanjay Singh said the central government and other constitutional posts were being misused by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a single point agenda: not to let the Delhi government work.

“Modi government is trying to rule Delhi through LG,” Singh alleged.

He accused the central government of not clearing several public interest bills and projects of the Delhi government.

“Modi government and LG’s office is leaving no stone unturned to make life difficult for people of Delhi. We are performing well in the departments which are with Delhi government,” he said.

“Modi government is responsible for deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi as police here does not report to the AAP government,” he added.