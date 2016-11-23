L&T lays off 14,000 employees from its workforce in biggest downsizing

NewDelhi,Nov23:In one of the biggest layoffs the country has witnessed, engineering services firm Larsen & Toubro has let go of 14,000 employees. The exercise is the company’s bid to “right size” its workforce amid a business slowdown, The Economic Times reported Wednesday. The workforce-retrenchment exercise, done as part of digitisation and productivity enhancement initiative, was carried out over six months to September. L&T Chief Financial Officer R Shankar Raman said the move was a “correction” and shouldn’t be take as a sequential measure.

Raman made this comment at a media conference held on Tuesday to announce Q2FY17 financial earnings for the group’s flagship company Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T).

Adding that the job cuts were not concentrated in a specific business, Raman said that they were spread across sectors. However, the financial services sector had seen the maximum layoffs.